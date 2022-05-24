KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is looking for a male corrections officer and also taking applications for its next testing session, a media release said.
Anyone interested in a criminal justice career who is 18 years and older is encouraged to apply.
The starting salary of a corrections officer is $14.64 per hour or $30,455 annually. The position includes paid vacation and benefits.
The deadline to apply is June 5.
The KPD also announced that a police applicant testing session is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.
Those wishing to test, however, must put in an application with the city of Kingsport no later than Sunday, May 29.
Any applications made after this date will be held until the next testing session.
Those interested in becoming law enforcement officers must be 21 or older or turn 21 by no later than Dec. 14, 2022.
Following the May 29 deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email, as well as a letter by traditional mail containing further information on the time and location for testing.
The testing will include a physical agility evaluation and an interview panel session. Those who move onto the next phase will then be interviewed by Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps.
Starting pay for a Kingsport police officer is $17.84 per hour or $37,107 annually.
That includes paid vacation and benefits.