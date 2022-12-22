Kingsport police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on West Stone Drive near Lewis Lane.
A black 2021 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle, occupied by driver, Roxanne D. Sewell, 57, and passenger, Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76, both of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane, according to a police press release.
A maroon, 2006 Toyota Camry four-door sedan, occupied by driver, Etta E. Fields, 79,and passenger, James B. Fields, 92, both of Rogersville, was eastbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane, the release states.
Police said Etta Fields failed to yield the right-of-way and attempted a left turn from West Stone Drive to Lewis Lane, turning her Toyota directly into the path of the Kia, resulting in an angular impact between the two vehicles.
Sewell and Etta Fields suffered minor injuries that were addressed at the scene. James Fields suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation.
Rappleyea sustained serious injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. Investigators were later notified that she died in the hospital approximately one hour later, according to police.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage necessitating that they be towed from the scene.
This crash remains under open and active investigation by the K.P.D. Traffic Unit. As such, no further information is available for release at this time.