KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies.
The Kingsport Police Department has scheduled the next Police Applicant Testing Session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Applications must be received by absolutely no later than Sunday, Sept. 11. Any applications received after that date will be held until the next testing session.
How to apply
All applicants must be a United States citizen and either already be at least 21 years of age or be turning 21 by no later than March 27, 2023.
All applications must be submitted online using the following link:
Following the Sept. 11 deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email, as well as a letter by traditional mail, containing further instructions regarding the upcoming Police Applicant Testing procedures, as well as the exact date, time and location that they are to report for testing.
The release stated there will not be a written examination as part of the testing process.
The requirements
All applicants will begin the testing process with a physical agility evaluation. The physical agility evaluation will be administered on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The session will be conducted at Domtar Park, located at 1414 Riverport Road in Kingsport.
The physical agility evaluation will consist of a timed one-mile run and a timed roughly one-quarter-mile obstacle course designed to measure fitness, strength, agility, endurance and perseverance as related to the duties of a police officer.
Individuals must have an application on file and sign a waiver of liability in order to be eligible to participate.
The final steps
The applications of those candidates who successfully pass the physical agility evaluation will be reviewed for eligibility and suitability to move forward to the interview panel phase which will be conducted during the following week of Oct. 3-7.
General criteria to be considered for selection for an interview will be outlined in the confirmation email and letter each applicant will receive.
Those applicants with the highest combined scores on the physical agility evaluation and interview panel will then be interviewed by the chief of police to determine the final selections.
Those ultimately selected will also be subject to a medical examination, psychological evaluation and a thorough background investigation prior to actual hiring.
Pay and benefits
The current starting salary for a police officer trainee has recently been increased to $18.73 per hour or $38,962 annually.
Applicants who are already certified law enforcement officers may be eligible for additional salary adjustments to compensate for prior experience if certain criteria are met.
City of Kingsport employee benefits include direct payroll deposit; paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave; employee life insurance; optional supplemental and dependent life insurance; long-term disability; health insurance; optional dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; education tuition and fitness membership reimbursements, Mission Square 401 retirement; and optional Mission Square 457 retirement.
If you have more questions
For additional information regarding the application process, please call the City of Kingsport Human Resources Department at (423) 229-9401.
For additional information regarding a law enforcement career at the Kingsport Police Department, please call the K.P.D. Professional Standards Unit at (423) 229-9433.