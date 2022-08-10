Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies.

The Kingsport Police Department has scheduled the next Police Applicant Testing Session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.

