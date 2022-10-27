With Halloween just around the corner, the Kingsport Police Department has offered some suggestions for a safer Halloween experience.
The police department sent out a press release Thursday, giving tips for Halloween safety.
The press release stated when it comes to costumed children and candy collecting, the department is a strong advocate of the “Trunk or Treat” and “Fall Festival” concepts as significantly safer alternatives to traditional door-to-door Trick or Treating.
"Rather than having kids wandering along dark neighborhood streets, knocking on the doors of complete strangers, Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival events are often held in cordoned-off and well-lit parking lots or enclosed venues and are typically sponsored by reputable business, churches, or other community organizations," the release said.
Most of these events also include food, games, activities and/or costume contests.
There will be several Trunk or Treats and Fall Festivals taking place throughout the Kingsport area in the coming days, giving kids multiple opportunities to sport their costumes and collect goodies.
On Monday, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is certainly an option.
The Kingsport Police Department offers the following Halloween safety tips courtesy of the National Safety Council:
Costume Safety
To help ensure adults and children have a safe holiday, fda.gov has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. Before Halloween arrives, be sure to choose a costume that won't cause safety hazards.
● All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant
● If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks
● Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops
● Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation
When They're on the Prowl
Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.
Keep these tips in mind when your children are out on Halloween night:
● A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
● If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
● Agree on a specific time children should return home
● Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car
● Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
● Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies
Safety Tips for Motorists
NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:
● Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
● Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
● At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
● Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween