The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday.
The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.
The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, according to a press release.
Between now and Saturday, all area residents are encouraged to go through their medicine cabinets and inventory their medications.
Now is the time to safely dispose of any leftover, expired, or otherwise unwanted medications.
Police said the community drug take-back event is open to the public and is a prime opportunity and the preferred method to safely dispose of any medications that are no longer needed.
The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors two National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days each year in April and October.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days aim to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“While the DEA does recognize these two annual days, at the Kingsport Police Department, we like to think of every day as Drug Take-Back Day,” the press release said.
KPD has been participating in drug take-back initiatives since 2010 and installed a permanent drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center, located at 200 Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport, in 2012.
The box is accessible 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, 365 days-a-year.
To date, KPD has been able to safely incinerate over 20,000 pounds, or 10 tons, of leftover, unwanted or expired medications.
The goals of this program are to keep drugs off the street, prevent overdoses and accidental poisonings, and avoid environmental contamination.