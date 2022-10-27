Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport Police Department logo

The Kingsport Police Department will be taking back on Saturday.

The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a community drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School, located at 1 Tribe Way, in Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video