KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department announced the recent presentment of various awards to several officers in recognition of their outstanding efforts in the performance of their duties over the past year.
• On May 4, 2020, Officers Nathan Russell and Keener Burke encountered a teenager who had attempted to commit suicide by inflicting serious self-injury. The officers applied direct pressure and first aid to the life-threatening wounds. For their efforts, Russell and Burke have been presented with the Life Saving Medal.
• On May 22, 2020, Patrol Officer and Bomb Squad Commander George Horne completed 25 years of dedicated service to the Kingsport Police Department. For his continued commitment to duty, honor and service, Horne has been presented with the Distinguished Service Medal.
• On May 22, 2020, Public Information Officer Tom Patton completed 25 years of dedicated service to the Kingsport Police Department. For his continued commitment to duty, honor and service, Patton has been presented with the Distinguished Service Medal.
• On May 23, 2020, Officer Jesse Altman encountered an individual who had overdosed on drugs. Finding him unresponsive and not breathing, he administered a dose of Narcan and began chest compressions prior to the arrival of EMS, who then transported the individual to an area hospital for continued treatment. For his actions, Altman has been presented with the Life Saving Award.
• On June 6, 2020, Cpl. David Johnson was wounded in the line of duty, in the form of a partially, yet permanently, severed finger, while engaged in the arrest of an inebriated and aggressive suspect. Johnson continued to effect the arrest, even while enduring excruciating pain. For his efforts and consequent serious injury sustained during this violent encounter, Johnson has been presented with the Purple Heart.
• On Aug. 10, 2020, Officers Dakota Benton, Ben DeGreen, and Hunter Hite encountered a man who was in medical distress and appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose.
The officers administered doses of Narcan and began chest compressions prior to the arrival of EMS, who then provided advanced life support. For their actions, Benton, DeGreen and Hite have been presented with the Life Saving Medal.
• On Aug. 14, 2020, Cpl. Terry Hughes negotiated the peaceful surrender of a woman contemplating suicide so that the woman was able to receive the appropriate medical and mental health assistance. For her actions, Hughes has been presented with a Certificate of Commendation.
• On Sept. 11, 2020, Lt. Justin Quillin completed 25 years of dedicated service to the Kingsport Police Department. For his continued commitment to duty, honor and service, Quillin has been presented with the Distinguished Service Medal.
• On Jan. 8, 2021, Lt. Steve Hammonds completed 25 years of dedicated service to the Kingsport Police Department. For his continued commitment to duty, honor and service, Hammonds has been presented with the Distinguished Service Medal.Please join us as we thank these officers for their exemplary service and applaud them for a job well done.