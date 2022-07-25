featured Kingsport police conducting August checkpoint From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kingsport Police Department logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release.The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.Police said the checkpoint is part of an ongoing effort to address driving under the influence, which results in crashes, injuries and deaths.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Checkpoint Press Release Police Journalism Check Kingsport Police Department Sobriety August Military Fort Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR