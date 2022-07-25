Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport Police Department logo

The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release.

The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video