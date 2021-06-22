The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating a missing teen.
On the morning of June 19, Preston Isbell-Pulliam was reported as a missing juvenile to the KPD. While foul play is not suspected at this time, according to a news release, every possible effort is being made to locate him.
Isbell-Pulliam is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds. He could be wearing a blue Champion shirt, black athletic shorts and black Nike shoes, the press release states, and he may be carrying a backpack. He was last seen in the 200 block of Compton Terrace in Kingsport.
Anyone who sees him, or may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.