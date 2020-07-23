Kingsport police attempting to locate missing teen

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating missing teenager Lee Charles Troupe.
According to a release from police, Troupe was last seen on the evening of July 8. However, he was not reported missing until two weeks later on July 22.
The 17-year-old is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Though Kingsport police have no reason to suspect foul play in this case, due to his minor age, detectives are making every possible effort to locate him.
Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anyone who is able to supply information related to this or any other case and wishes not to be identified can submit tips anonymously via the department's online “Citizen Feedback” form.