KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are asking the public to familiarize themselves with traffic laws concerning an uptick in recent events.
“We have seen an increase in golf cart activity,” Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said. “More and more people are acquiring them.”
He said many people, though, are not following or familiarizing themselves with the laws.
According to state law, a traditional golf cart is not street legal and cannot be titled or operated on city roads.
Golf carts that meet the requirements of a low-speed vehicle, can exceed speeds up to 20 miles per hour, or a medium-speed vehicle, can exceed speeds up to 30 miles per hour, can be street legal, but must be registered through the Sullivan County Clerk’s office.
It must also meet all federal safety standards, police said.
Anyone modifying a traditional golf cart must submit an affidavit saying that the vehicle meets all on-road requirements, as well as safety requirements, according to a news release.
How is it legal?
In order to be street legal, a low or medium speed vehicle must meet the following requirements:
- Must have headlamps
- Must have stop lamps
- Must have front and rear turn signals
- Must have tail lamps
- Must have reflex reflectors (one on each side near the rear and one on the rear)
- Must have a parking brake
- Must have one exterior mirror on the driver side and one additional mirror (either on the passenger side or in the interior)
- Must have a windshield that conforms to the federal motor vehicle safety standard on glazing materials
- Must have seat belts (type 1 or 2) located at each seating position
- Must have a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
- Must be registered and have license plate displayed
- Must be insured with proof of insurance available
- Must be operated by a licensed driver with a valid Class D driver license in their possession
A street legal low speed vehicle may be operated on streets where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less. A street legal medium speed vehicle may be operated on streets where the posted speed limit is 40 miles per hour or less.
While low and medium speed vehicle may not be driven on streets that exceed the respective 35 and 40 mph limits, they may cross such streets, but only at intersections.
Drivers of all street legal low and medium speed vehicles must obey all traffic laws and rules of the road.
Also, Kingsport city ordinance states that golf carts, low-speed or medium-speed vehicles are not allowed to be operated on sidewalks.
Also, anyone caught operating any of these vehicles while intoxicated can be charged with driving under the influence.