KINGSPORT — A new subdivision that could potentially hold more than 1,000 units cleared its first hurdle on Wednesday and will now go before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration of annexation.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission voted 7-0 during a called meeting to approve the zoning and potential annexation of the new Fieldcrest subdivision.
“Probably 40 to 50% will be completed in four to five years,” said developer Danny Karst, with Land Star Group. “It needs to be.”
The site of the new development is off Catawba Lane on the east end of Kingsport and consists of 201 acres.
The property, once completely built out, will contain 1,050 housing units: 400 single-family homes, 400 multi-family units and 250 townhomes.
There is also an eight-acre tract reserved in the property, zoned for business, that could hold a neighborhood store.
Sam Broher, chairman of the planning board, asked if road improvements would be necessary in the area.
“My recollection is that Catawba Lane is incredibly narrow,” Broher said.
Ken Weems, city planning manager, said that the road is about 20 feet wide.
“We’ll likely see some upgrades on that in the future,” Weems said.
He added that such improvements are not part of the plans right now and that the planning commission was looking only at zoning and annexation. However, Weems said that as more people move into the area, traffic concerns might have to be addressed.
“That would be off in the future,” he noted.
Currently, there is only one home on the property, and the rest is used for agriculture, mostly cattle and some roosters, Weems said.
Once built out, the property is expected to generate $1.54 million a year in total revenue, while total operating expenses would be around $1.49 million, city officials said.
There would be substantial up-front costs, though, planning records show. One-time expenses are expected to be around $6 million.
The highest of those costs is expected to be water and sewer at $3.7 million.
The Fieldcrest property is expected to come before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its April 19 meeting.