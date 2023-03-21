KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its annual strategic meeting Monday and heard from city staff that the city’s finances are in good shape, but some high-ticket items are still on the table to be funded.
The meeting was led by City Manager Chris McCartt.
“Personally, I think Chris and the staff did a pretty good job today in showing us some of the things we need to know about and the challenges we need to be aware of,” Mayor Pat Shull said.
McCartt told the board that the meetings held throughout Monday will be the base for upcoming meetings, starting with a joint BMA and school board meeting in April, the start of the budget process in May and approval of the budget in June.
“In between that, during that and all around that, we’re going to be having a lot of conversations with you all expanding on what we talked about today,” McCartt said.
The meeting started at 10 a.m. and included six presentations looking at city services. City staff went over last year’s budget, next year’s budget, upcoming capital improvement projects, economic development, hiring and sanitation.
Highlights of the meeting included that the city continues to collect record-breaking sales tax at growth of almost 10% monthly, hiring has finally stabilized with less than 30 vacancies compared to twice that a year ago and Kingsport is seeing many vacant shops with the potential to be filled with stores in the upcoming months.
At the same time, the city is also looking at trying to nail down how to finance almost $38 million in capital improvement projects such as the new justice center, a new fire station and fixing the dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
City Finance Director John Morris told the board that he expects the city to receive a little more than $96 million in revenue by the end of the fiscal year on June 30 for the city’s operating budget. Those figures stem mainly from property tax collection, as well as sales tax.
So far, city departments have made requests totaling $102 million, but those requests will be whittled down to $96 million during the next few months as the city begins its 2023-2024 budgeting process.
Morris said he considered the priorities for the budget to be workforce development — pay and benefits — and debt management for the upcoming year, as well as future years.
He said there are future concerns as well for the upcoming year, such as inflation and how it will affect the city. The city has seen increased costs in goods, services, utilities and fuel, city officials said.
There are also concerns about the economy and the impact it will have on spending in the future.
McCartt said that revenue has exceeded expectations, but the question is will it continue or flatten out in the future. He said the answer is that no one really knows.
“There’s no such thing as a good budget year,” McCartt said. “You’re always going to have challenges, you’re always going to have internal and external factors pushing against you in order to deliver a budget that meets the needs of the organization.”