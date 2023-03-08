kingsport city logo

KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport has partnered with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency to highlight a temporary emergency program to help low-income families pay overdue water bills, according to a press release.

The program is called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and is administered by UETHDA. Eligibility for the program is based on annual income and the number of people in the household.

