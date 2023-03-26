KINGSPORT — A growth spurt of parks within Kingsport continues.
The growth comes as more park amenities are added, while others are yet to come.
The city manages almost 30 parks. Along with community parks, the city also manages event locations such as Allandale Mansion and the largest city-owned nature preserve in Tennessee at Bays Mountain.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation also manages ballfields such as Domtar Park, Brickyard Park and Hunter Wright Stadium.
It also manages Lynn View Community Center and the Renaissance Center grounds. The Kingsport Greenbelt also falls under the department’s purview.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is all about diversity.
A new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park opened at Brickyard Park this summer after being moved from Cloud Park. The park opened to much fanfare with skaters from all over the region coming to celebrate the amenity.
But there is more. A bicycle pump track is being constructed next to the skate park and is set to open this year.
Nearby, a passive park is being laid out on Cement Hill with 40 acres that will potentially have fields, trails and a view of the city from the peak of the hill. Goats have been actively working for years to trim down the brush on top of the hill.
Also on the horizon are a new pedestrian bridge to span the CSX railroad tracks that will connect Brickyard Park with downtown and a bicycle pump track next to the skate park.
The city has already been awarded a $1.85 million state grant to help pay for the pedestrian bridge, which is expected to cost around $3 million.
The proposed date for the completion of the pedestrian bridge is not until 2024.
Another park on the horizon is Riverbend Park, which would be just down from Fort Patrick Henry Dam on Riverbend Drive. The first phase of construction has already started with a walking trail being built through the area, along with other amenities. The park should be open by the Fourth of July.
Preliminary plans for the park include picnic tables, fishing piers and walkways.
