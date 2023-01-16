KINGSPORT — They came from all walks of life. Government employees, working men and women, members of different ethnic groups and faiths, young and old. Tall and not-so-tall. All of them marching to the tune of the same drummer: the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Kingsport.

“You have small children out here who don’t know anything about the struggle for civil rights that my parents and grandparents went through,” says Kingsport native Curtis Montgomery, holding his 3-year-old son. “Those people lived it. It was on their backs. They marched in protests and rallied for civil rights. It’s heartwarming to know that Dr. King’s dream of overcoming one day is being passed on to the kids of today. I hope they will be ready for it.”

