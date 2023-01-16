KINGSPORT — They came from all walks of life. Government employees, working men and women, members of different ethnic groups and faiths, young and old. Tall and not-so-tall. All of them marching to the tune of the same drummer: the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Kingsport.
“You have small children out here who don’t know anything about the struggle for civil rights that my parents and grandparents went through,” says Kingsport native Curtis Montgomery, holding his 3-year-old son. “Those people lived it. It was on their backs. They marched in protests and rallied for civil rights. It’s heartwarming to know that Dr. King’s dream of overcoming one day is being passed on to the kids of today. I hope they will be ready for it.”
On a crisp Monday at high noon, 135 people led by the teachings of Dr. King entered East Center Street in a slow but determined walk for 10 blocks to Shelby Street, where they listened to Mayor Pat Shull proclaim the day Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Day in Kingsport. It was one of the largest MLK Day parades in the 37-year history of the event.
Parade organizer Bishop Ronnie Collins was inspired by what he called an “excitement” among the parade participants.
“They really did seem to be glad to be there,” he said smiling. “They came from Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City, even some folks from the Dante-Castlewood, Virginia, area. They’d read about the parade in the newspaper and wanted to be a part of the event.”
More inspiration came from a 15-year-old young man from Johnson City who spoke to the group at the King Day luncheon in the Riverview Community Room. Tybre Faw first met civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis five years ago at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, site of one of the bloodiest confrontations in the Civil Rights movement.
According to an article in the Johnson City Press, in 2018 Faw’s grandmothers drove him to a commemoration of the bloody battle when Alabama state troopers bore down on the voting rights marchers with billy clubs and tear gas. Lewis was seriously wounded. A Secret Service agent that Faw befriended introduced him to the congressman.
“One thing I will never forget about (Congressman Lewis) was his presence,” the freshman at Science Hill High School remembers. “When he walked down the stairs in that first little moment I had with him, I was saying to myself, ‘Don’t cry, keep your composure, hold yourself together.’ ”
That quickly went out the window.
“Just being near him always made me break into tears,” Faw said. “I think he realized that, and we became close friends. He gave me excellent advice on life and living. As Dr. King inspired John Lewis, John Lewis inspired me.”
Monday was a homecoming for Faw. He said his first MLK Day parade was in Kingsport six years ago. As much of his message was for the adults in the room, he told the group his real message was for the children and teenagers.
“Dr. King’s holiday is not just a day to skip school and do nothing,” he said. “The experiences of Dr. King and John Lewis back then are for us to learn from today ... our own legacies, who we are and how to become, what we want to be.”
Faw has been busy. As a student ambassador, he’s written three books on his experiences, knocked on doors to get out the vote in the last election, marched in peaceful rallies and “Zoomed” his message to like-minded teenagers.
Another special treat of the luncheon was when Barter Theatre actor Terrance Jackson recited an abridged version of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. It was his first time ever performing that type of reading to a group.
Even hearing the words again from some people who grew up in the 1950s and ’60s aroused “amens” among those older members of the luncheon group.
“How lucky I am to have the opportunity to perform such famous words in a famous community like Kingsport,” Jackson said. “I knew I could never do that speech like Dr. King did. I just wanted his words as he had written them to be enough.”
Since the King holiday is considered a day of service in cities around the country, several awards and gift baskets were given out to people recognized for giving back to the Kingsport community. Door prizes were also given out, in addition to the free sandwiches provided by Broad Street Barbecue of Kingsport.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil is a tradition that dates to the 1980s, when various civic groups and city agencies lit a candle to show support for particular positive activities in the community. The event at Shiloh Baptist Church featured representatives from city government, community service, education, law enforcement, the fire department, youth and the clergy, all lighting candles. The New Vision Youth group has been sponsoring the vigil on MLK Day since 1986.
During a speech at Spelman College in Atlanta in 1960, Dr. King felt the need to rally the troops for what he knew would be several years of hard struggles in the civil rights movement. He urged his audience to not give up.
“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl ... but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Perhaps Curtis Montgomery, attending his first MLK Day parade, said it best on the issue of “equality for everyone” moving from the adults in the parade to the youth marching for tomorrow.