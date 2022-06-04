KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen is poised to approve a 12-cent property tax increase this week, as inflation continues to rise.
City Manager Chris McCartt said the city has already prepared and run a legal notice in the newspaper that included the proposed tax hike. The BMA will consider the budget ordinance on first reading Tuesday night.
“That will be what the board will vote on at the meeting,” McCartt said.
The BMA looked at tax increases of 12, 15, and 19 cents two weeks ago during a budget workshop. McCartt said board members seemed to favor the 12-cent increase, which would raise the city’s property tax rate from $1.87 to $1.99 per $100 of assessed value.
Kingsport officials said the increase is needed because inflation and a tight job market have hit the city hard.
The city has 42 open positions, and officials have said it has been hard to keep employees as they leave for better paying jobs.
Alderman James Phillips said he believes there is unanimous support for the property tax increase. He said he does not like the idea of raising taxes, but he said at this point it is necessary.
“I’m all for making sure we pay our employees,” he said. “I’m for taking care of them.”
If the tax increase doesn’t take effect, it could mean more talent will leave for other cities. Several aldermen also stressed that in the past few weeks Johnson City and Bristol have also had to raise fees or taxes as they face increased pressures.
“Every city is in the same ship,” Alderwoman Betsy Cooper said. “We had to do something.”
Almost all BMA members said they are on board with a 12-cent tax increase, but they are not supporting anything higher at this point.
“I think it’s necessary,” Vice Mayor Colette George said. “I think it accomplishes what needs to be accomplished.”
John Morris, finance director for the city, said a 12-cent tax increase would generate $2.4 million in additional revenue.
That would help fund a 5% step increase for all city employees, fund the current 11 school resource officers while adding two, and add a building inspector.
Morris said there would still need to be cuts in solid waste, training, and funding for nonprofit partners.
Besides employee retention, the city is also faced with additional fuel costs and is spending almost $176,000 a month.
Alderman Darrell Duncan said, “Inflation is eating the budget up.”
He said he would support a 12-cent increase, but stopped short of anything more.
“I’d have problems with going anything higher because a lot of our citizens are struggling as well,” he said.