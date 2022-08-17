With growth slowing and inflation at a 40-year high, Kingsport city officials said Wednesday they have a plan of action in place if the U.S. economy takes a downturn.
But for now, spending on services is still steady and workers are still in high demand in an unprecedented U.S. economy.
“We’re witnessing an economy right now that is really unlike anything we’ve seen in the past,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
Typically, a recession is marked by a reduction in gross domestic product for two quarters in a row, which the U.S. experienced in the first two quarters of the year.
The GDP decreased by 0.9% in the second quarter of the year and 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
But unemployment is historically low as well, with the state’s unemployment rate at 3.2% and Sullivan County's at 3.1%.
“You have businesses throughout the state, and we see that here, in need of labor, which goes against what you would typically see as you go into a recession,” McCartt said.
But McCartt said the city is prepared if the economy starts taking a more downward spin, and city officials said Kingsport may be in a better position to withstand an economic downturn than other cities across the nation.
That comes with the city’s philosophy every year as it begins its year-long budgeting process.
“Historically, our position is to be conservative in our budgeting,” McCartt said.
McCartt said the city checks daily to see the movement of the economy and stock markets and also relies on findings from its auditors and financial advisers.
The city also sends staff to state and national conferences to get updates on the economy and how trends are looking, McCartt said.
Historical precedence
A downturn in the economy is nothing new for city leaders and something felt very recently when the Great Recession hit in 2008.
John Morris, Kingsport's budget director, said the city faced flat revenues for almost three years after the recession, finally seeing growth in 2011.
Before that, the city was seeing a lot of growth.
“We were seeing a tremendous amount of momentum,” McCartt said.
But on the private and public sector side, pay raises became limited, capital projects were delayed and there were significant cuts to operations.
“Typically, what happens during those situations is you retract in and there’s a period of paralysis until the revenues change,” McCartt said.
Factors to consider
City officials said for Kingsport it usually takes about a year before any signs of a recession take effect, and it usually takes a year before the city finds its economy back on track.
“We don’t really go backwards. Things just kind of stop growing when we see a troubled economy,” Morris said. “A lot of that is due to Eastman and Domtar; they’re just a stable industry.”
Morris said the city has not seen any decline in sales tax revenue over the past few months and those taxes are actually exceeding what was budgeted.
The city sees half of its revenue from property taxes, 25% from sales tax, 20% in miscellaneous funds and 5% from state funds.
City officials said factors that could help ward off the most damaging effects of a downturn are the industry-heavy base of the city and growth that keeps coming in from outside the Tri-Cities region.
People continue to relocate to Kingsport from larger areas. During a possible recession, Morris said he thinks even more people would relocate to keep from paying higher taxes.
Property tax is the most stable of all the taxes that the city collects. Another factor helping the city is that industries such as Eastman and Domtar pay a higher amount in property taxes than any other businesses in the city.
“The citizens of Kingsport, I hope, have strong confidence in us because of our strong financial management,” McCartt said. “That is something we take a tremendous amount of pride in, and our conservative budgeting allows us to be able to implement and see the benefits of strong financial management.”