KINGSPORT - City offices will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.However, the city will not be adjusting garbage or trash routes next week, according to a city press release.All garbage and trash routes will run as normal during the week of Sept. 4-8.Kingsport's demolition landfill will be closed on September 4 and reopen September 5 on its regular schedule.