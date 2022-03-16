KINGSPORT — A Kingsport Police Department officer was shot Tuesday night during a struggle with a juvenile suspect, according to a news release from Tom Patton, KPD public information officer.
Patton said Kingsport officers responded to a report of a 16-year-old white male who had just escaped Department of Children’s Services (DCS) custody in the 700 block of North Eastman Road.
What follows is based upon the preliminary investigation:
One of the responding officers was searching the nearby area around the CSX train tracks adjacent to the 1900 block of Lincoln Street when the suspect was spotted. The juvenile fled on foot, and the officer gave chase, eventually catching up to him. As the officer attempted to take the juvenile into custody, he resisted arrest.
During the subsequent struggle, the suspect tried to gain control of the officer’s pistol. At some point, the pistol discharged, striking the officer in the lower leg.
Backup officers arrived and promptly took the juvenile into custody. Charges against the suspect are pending the completion of the associated investigation.
The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released from medical care.
As this incident involves the discharge of an officer’s firearm, in the interest of complete transparency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation.
As such, no additional information can or will be released at this time.