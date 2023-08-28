Local News Logo

KINGSPORT — Kingsport has had the coolest summer on record since 1916 and the eighth wettest summer over the last three months, the Tennessee state climatologist said.

Andrew Joyner said the Kingsport weather station has recorded more than 4 inches of rain from May 22 to Aug. 21.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you