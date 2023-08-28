KINGSPORT — Kingsport has had the coolest summer on record since 1916 and the eighth wettest summer over the last three months, the Tennessee state climatologist said.
Andrew Joyner said the Kingsport weather station has recorded more than 4 inches of rain from May 22 to Aug. 21.
“I think the biggest reason we’ve been so wet is the high pressure connected with that ‘heat dome’ over Texas/Louisiana,” Joyner said. “That pattern has sent most of the weather systems from the Rockies and the Plains over Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee this summer.”
As the weather has shifted from a La Nina to an El Nino weather pattern (a recurring cycle of warming and cooling temperatures across the Pacific Ocean that affects air currents), there have been extreme events across the Northern Hemisphere this summer.
That has included extreme heat in the deep South, hurricanes hitting California and fires ravaging northern Canada.
In Kingsport and Northeast Tennessee, the weather has seen large periods of rain and cooler temperatures.
Joyner said he did not think the summer weather in Northeast Tennessee has been affected by El Nino.
“Typically, those impacts are strongest in the winter rather than the summer,” he said.
He said Tennessee is usually drier than normal.
Historically, the weather has changed over the last 25 years in Northeast Tennessee. Joyner said over that time there has been warming and a “significant” reduction in winter weather, with more precipitation falling as rain, not snow.
“That trend is expected to continue, based on several models and predictions,” Joyner said.
So, what’s the outlook for winter?
According to the Climate Prediction Center, Northeast Tennessee is on the cusp of the area, which could see slightly above average temperatures. It also lies within an area that could see slightly above average rain.
So, winter could be warm and wet for Northeast Tennessee.
