Kingsport Public Works Department employees repair a water line break in the downtown area.
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday.
The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, while Surgoinsville will receive $826,000, and Rogersville is expected to receive $1.9 million.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs throughout our state, especially those among disadvantaged communities,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a press release.
The state awarded more than $126 million Friday to 24 county and city governments for water infrastructure projects.
The money is part of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The majority of the funds Kingsport will use includes $2 million for meter purchases and $1.6 million for water intake screens, city records show. More than $600,000 will be used for stormwater mapping, and $750,000 will be used for water valve assessment and maintenance.
Another $400,000 will go toward a sewer vactor dewatering pad.
All grants will require a match. Kingsport will receive $6,955,643 and will match it with $2,890,174, records show.
That will mean almost $10 million will go into city water infrastructure projects.
Bluff City will receive more than $747,000 and will use that money to upgrade the town’s water treatment plant, according to state officials.
Rogersville will use the money it receives to replace aging sewer lines and upgrade water lines. State officials said the money will supplement ongoing sewer projects throughout the city.
Surgoinsville will use the money it receives to support two wastewater projects and create an asset management plan, officials said.
The town also plans to replace flow meters to help modernize its wastewater management system.