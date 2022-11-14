KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) helped serve meals to the homeless, fixed Little Library boxes and helped campaign to make cars in neighborhoods safe over the past six months, the body’s chairwoman said.
“We’re always trying to get the word out,” Allana Leonberg said. “I don’t think a lot of people know who we are or what we do.”
Leonberg spoke to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during its work session, giving a quarterly update.
Within the past several months, the commission helped prepare 110 meals for the Salvation Army for lunch and helped serve.
Another project the body took on was making repairs to five different “Little Libraries” across town, small boxes where people can borrow books and put books back.
Leonberg said all the boxes have been repaired and restocked.
“Was the damage vandalism or just wear and tear?” Alderman Darrell Duncan asked.
“I think it was a mix of both,” Leonberg said.
She said some of the boxes had damage to plexiglass and others had decals that had worn off.
Another big undertaking this year was also a campaign the KNC called “Remove. Take. Lock.”
Leonberg said Capt. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, had made a presentation to the group over the summer. During that time, two rings of juveniles were breaking into cars and stealing valuables.
Members of the commission then started putting up billboards, conducting public service announcements and conducting a social media campaign.
“It was simple reminders of things that people can do to make their cars safe,” she said.
She said for the first time in years, the 12-person commission will be fully staffed once the BMA approves four new commissioners by January. Leonberg said coming after the COVID-19 pandemic the body is trying to get itself situated once again.
“I consider this our rebuilding year,” she said.
Who has the power?
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull clarified Tuesday during the work session that the city had no say in Appalachian Power raising its rates on Nov. 1.
Appalachian Power officials announced last week that electric rates increased by almost 32%. Kingsport also has a 5% franchise fee linked with the rate, approved in 2018, that helps pay for the majority of paving within the city.
Appalachian Power said the rate increase was due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power.
But the city has no jurisdiction over how Appalachian Power conducts its rates. Another body has jurisdiction.
“A misconception that’s easy to get to is the city of Kingsport oversees the rate increases of AP,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said. “The Tennessee Utility Commission oversees the rate increases.”