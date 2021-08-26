KINGSPORT — Kingsport is looking for a few good volunteers to help make the city a better place to live, work and play.
The city has more than 20 boards and commissions on which you can serve — everything from the Beverage Board, Historic Zoning Commission and the Planning Commission to the advisory boards for Bays Mountain Park, the Kingsport Public Library and the Senior Center.
If you would like to volunteer or to see a list of these boards and commissions, go to www.kingsporttn.gov/servekingsport and fill out the survey. It includes a few questions about your interests and skill sets and is aimed at finding just the right board and commission for you.
“Over the next six months, some of the boards have folks rolling off who don’t want to serve again,” said Adrienne Batara, the city’s public relations director. “We’re not desperate, but it’s nice to have a pool of volunteers available for when we need them.”
Deborah Mullins is the secretary for the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission and an avid volunteer. She is the vice-president of the Rotary Club of Kingsport, a member of the PETWORKS advisory council, and has served on two visioning councils for the United Way of Greater Kingsport.
Mullins’ day job is working for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in a community relations and public information capacity. If you’re thinking about volunteering, Mullins is encouraging you to give it a shot.
“Even if it’s just one evening a month, you can give a couple of hours. It makes a big difference to those organizations that need those couple of hours,” she said.
“For me, at my core, I try to be helpful to others and try to be mindful of the needs of others, and one way I can do that where I am is by helping my neighbors,” Mullins said. “I was raised to love our neighbors, and when I heard Kingsport was going to have a neighborhood commission, it sounded like a great fit.”