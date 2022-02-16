KINGSPORT — The Model City has made organizational changes to its Public Works Department in an effort to provide the most effective and efficient delivery of services to residents, city officials said Monday.
Niki Ensor has been named Kingsport’s Utilities director and will oversee the Utilities Department, which is responsible for wastewater, drinking water and storm water services, according to a press release.
Ensor has been with the city since 1998 and has spent her entire career within the Water and Wastewater Divisions.
She received a bachelor’s of science in environmental health and a master’s of public administration, both from ETSU.
Additionally, she has served on a variety of professional associations and committees and has had a lifelong passion for the water industry.
Chad Austin will serve as the assistant utilities director and provide daily oversight and leadership of field operations. Austin received a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering and has been with the city since 2000.
This past fall, Kingsport named Michael Thompson as the public works director, overseeing the Streets and Sanitation Division, Fleet Division, Building Maintenance Division and the Kingsport MPO.
Additionally, Tim Elsea was named assistant public works director, providing daily oversight of and leadership to the Streets and Sanitation Division.
“Over the past year, we have made a concerted effort to organize the groups within my oversight to provide efficient and effective service to the customer while enhancing the support to internal organizational needs,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said in a press release. “These promotions more properly reflect the important role these individuals are already playing and the value they bring to our organization.”
The Public Works Department oversees transportation-related activities, sanitation collection and disposal, maintenance of the city’s fleet of equipment, and care of the buildings that serve the citizens.
The Utilities Department oversees wastewater, drinking water and storm water services, all of which serve a population of more than 100,000 people and extend to four counties in Tennessee and Virginia.