KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the creek is almost 50 years old and improvements are highly needed because it is next to a stream.
“A lot of rainwater, a lot of streamwater is able to get in there when the stream gets up and it makes its way to our plant,” McReynolds.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting to spend $999,000 for Phase 2 of the project, which will include detailed designs for the upgrade.
The project begins at Lovedale Drive and ends at John B. Dennis Highway. The contract is with Barge Design Solutions in Kingsport.
The city has 560 miles of sewer line. McReynolds said it’s vital to invest in at least 2% of the sewer line to keep it up to date and keep it within federal and state regulations.
The city first adopted improvements to infrastructure during its 2009 master plan due to it being an area that can see sanitary sewer overflows. These overflows violate a federal EPA permit.
In June, the city adopted a sewer and water rate increase, which will gradually rise over time.
The rate hike was to help assist in capital improvement projects, such as the one at Reedy Creek.
McReynolds told the board that the Department of Public Works will come to the board next year during its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget session to look at the next steps for the project within the city’s capital improvement projects plan.
In a related item, the BMA voted 7-0 to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds related to water, wastewater and stormwater projects.
The total of the grant would be $6.9 million, documents show.
City officials said they could possibly use some of the funding for the Reedy Creek project, but it would still be able to possibly free up other funds to help pay for the proposed $36 million project.