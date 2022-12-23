KINGSPORT — The Model City moved a step closer to making a four-year dental school a reality when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the funding for a facility lease this week.
“This is a very attractive space because it’s a former oral surgeon office, so it’s plumbed and ready for dental service,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The city has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health to ultimately bring a dental school to Kingsport. It would be one of the few dental schools in Tennessee, with the closest nearby dental school at Lincoln Memorial University near Cumberland Gap.
The city hopes the first phase of the dental school will be up and running by 2024.
The Kingsport Economic Development Board has found a location at 111 W. Sevier Ave., near Holston Valley Medical Center.
McCartt said it is a location that is highly suitable because it used to be the office for an orthodontist and is already plumbed for dental procedures.
This would start the first phase of a three-phase project for the school. McCartt said the office on West Sevier is also a prime location because it can be expanded easily.
Once the doors open on the clinic, it will be supported by Ballad Health dentists receiving their residency requirements. It would also serve as a place for two-week rotations for University of Tennessee and ETSU dental students.
The primary responsibility right now, though, will be to assist those throughout Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky who need dental treatment. The clinic will also assist low-income patients by offering a sliding scale of payment.
The city of Kingsport was tasked with finding a location for the school. McCartt said there will be a lot of private funding to help offset costs. He said the city officials will also look to see if they can get funding through the Healthy Smiles initiative, a state program to help try and get more access to dental care throughout Tennessee.
“It’s another big step in terms of moving this forward and it’s exciting to continue to see this evolve,” McCartt said.