Chris McCartt mug

Chris McCartt

KINGSPORT — The Model City moved a step closer to making a four-year dental school a reality when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the funding for a facility lease this week.

“This is a very attractive space because it’s a former oral surgeon office, so it’s plumbed and ready for dental service,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video