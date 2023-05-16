The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen rejected a bid to build an amphitheater at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium on Tuesday night as the city changes course to build a new otter habitat.
The amphitheater was put on hold due to the climbing costs of the project.
“Due to the conditions of the site and just the unique nature of Bays Mountain, it really drove up a lot of those costs,” Michael Borders, assistant city manager of Kingsport, said.
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to reject the bid to build the amphitheater.
The cost of the project would have cost around $2.3 million, Borders said, well above the $1.5 million the city had budgeted for the project.
The history of the project started when Eastman Chemical Co. gave a centennial gift of $500,000 to the city with an expected match of an additional half a million dollars. The amphitheater was originally supposed to seat 200 people, maximize park views, be ADA accessible, have easy bus access and also have restrooms.
Borders said the city spoke with Eastman and found it would be fine to redirect funds from the amphitheater to an otter habitat project.
He said there were three decisions the city could have made with the amphitheater: reduce the project scope, increase external funding or look at the feasibility of having the amphitheater.
He said any more money from the city was off the table.
Borders said otters have had a history at the park since two otters came to the facility in 1987. He said this will fall in line with gaining further credibility with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
“It aligns with our goal of having AZA-compliant habitats and one day being AZA-accredited,” Borders said.
Borders said the amphitheater will still be part of a review of the park improvement plan, which will be conducted this summer. He said park staff will look at whether the amphitheater could be placed in a different location or if the current amphitheater needs to be renovated.
Borders said a 2010 strategic plan ranked the current otter habitat as the worst of seven animal habitats at the park. He said a public survey showed that improvements to animal habitats were a No. 1 request for visitors.
He said construction could take between 14-22 months.
“We’re being very aggressive,” Borders said. “The funding's there, and we’re moving forward.”