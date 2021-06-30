KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van in the 2600 block of North John B. Dennis Highway, according to a press release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton.
According to the release, a blue 2004 Yamaha sport-type motorcycle, operated and solely ridden by John W. Williams, 29, of Kingsport was southbound when it crashed into the driver’s side of a white 2018 Chevrolet Express work van driven by David Helton, 60, also of Kingsport. Jeffery Wolfe, 59, Mount Carmel, was a passenger in the van.
Williams was killed in the crash, according to the release, while Helton and Wolfe were uninjured.
When the collision occurred, the van was exiting a private parking lot and crossing southbound traffic in order to complete a left turn to northbound North John B. Dennis Highway. While the van did in fact pull into the path of the motorcycle, other contributing factors are believed to have been involved in the crash, Patton said.
Based upon multiple eyewitness statements and evidence recovered at the scene, investigators have reason to believe that excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle played a significant role in the crash, Patton said in the release.
According to the release, crash reconstructionists with the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit were called to the scene at about 6 p.m.
The southbound lanes of North John B. Dennis remained closed for 3½ hours to allow for a thorough and safe investigation and removal of the vehicles involved. The scene was cleared and at about 9:30 p.m.
This crash remains under open and active investigation. As such, no further details were available late Wednesday.