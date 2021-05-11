KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is holding its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Justice Center on Friday in connection with National Police Week.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which that day falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
While the national, in-person events planned for the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., have been postponed until the week of Oct. 13-17 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kingsport’s event will take place on schedule.
The memorial will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the Kingsport Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial and Eternal Flame (located on the corner of West Market and Clay).
“We look forward to joining with our fellow citizens at this year’s memorial service as we pay our respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice by laying down their own lives for the safety of others,” said Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps.
As in previous years, the KPD is inviting the public to attend in order to remember and honor our local fallen officers as well as all fallen officers throughout the nation.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will be the keynote speaker, Phipps will read the roll call of fallen officers, and KPD Lt. Justin Quillin will offer the invocation.
Friday’s memorial is being held by the local Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge #11. The lodge is named in honor of two KPD officers — Patrolman Ira H. Burgess and Patrolman John E. Mills — who were shot and killed in the line of duty in 1950 and 1940 respectively.