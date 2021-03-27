KINGSPORT — At the Kingsport Kiwanis Club’s third and final forum of the city election season, the three men running for mayor got a chance to make a sales pitch to club members on Friday.
As with the two previous forums, a packed room of Kiwanians took a lunchtime hour at the Food City Press Room to hear from Mayor Pat Shull and his two challengers: Michael Lathrop and Brian Woliver.
Kingsport’s city election will take place on May 18 with voters choosing a mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Board of Education.
Alderman incumbents Colette George and Betsy Cooper are running for re-election; Alderwoman Jennifer Adler, who was elected four years ago, chose not to seek a second term.
The mayoral candidates got a chance to introduce themselves and answer questions on a variety of topics, including Kingsport’s form of government, economic development, the homeless situation, education, downtown and regional cooperation.
All three candidates agreed on a number of issues: that downtown is the heart of the city, that Kingsport should stick with the manager/council form of government, and that it’s wise to have an economy that’s as diverse as possible.
When asked if Kingsport should pitch in $31,250 to help the Boone Lake Association purchase a skimmer boat to help clean that waterway, Shull and Lathrop agreed while Woliver opposed such a move.
Here is some information about each of the candidates and some choice comments made during Friday’s forum:
PAT SHULL
Shull has served as Kingsport’s mayor since 2019, previously serving as a Sullivan County commissioner and a Kingsport alderman. He is a Kingsport native, a former small business owner and a retired U.S. Army colonel.
When faced with the pandemic last year, Shull said the city handled it as a team effort.
“We could have fallen apart or come together, and we came together,” Shull said. “We passed a budget that cut spending from what was originally planned, we paved more roads, lowered the debt, and did not increase the water and sewer rates. We made a lot of progress.”
On the homeless situation, Shull said he is not prepared to ask Kingsport taxpayers to pay more to take on that mission, that the private and charitable sectors are the best place to handle it. Shull believes the city can update its school facilities over the next 10 years and keep the debt declining.
As for tax incentives, Shull said each one should stand on its own merits.
“The BMA ... is not the engine for the economy. The private sector is. The BMA can contribute greatly by maintaining sound infrastructure, low taxes, and a low cost of living,” Shull said. “I voted for West Gate. It sat there for 18 years, nobody was interested, and it was time to break the logjam and get on with it.”
MICHAEL LATHROP
Lathrop describes himself as an entrepreneur and small businessman who had management and supervisory roles in the publishing and telecommunication business. He’s a tax preparer and recently worked with the 2020 U.S. Census project. Born in Milwaukee, Lathrop lived in 15 different cities before moving to the Model City in 1999.
“After all that moving, it’s the first time I’ve landed in a place, in my heart, I truly feel like this is the place I call my home,” Lathrop said of Kingsport. “My home is my town. It’s important to me and I love it.”
Adapting for the future is one of Lathrop’s goals for Kingsport. He suggested a small property tax break for anyone donating to a charity that helps the homeless, said downtown cannot be the absolute primary focus of the city and believes addressing ADA compliance among the older school facilities should be a priority.
“We need to work collaboratively with our neighbors, but we need to take a look back to see if the city is getting a fair shake with the investments and what we’re getting back out,” Lathrop said. “I love that (West Gate) is being used and on the tax rolls, but I sure would like to see more affordable housing for everyday people.”
BRIAN WOLIVER
Woliver is a Kingsport native, Dobyns-Bennett graduate and a mentor for at-risk youth. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and went to Iraq in 2005, earning a Purple Heart. One of his key campaign issues is the support of local business owners and a desire to promote entrepreneurship.
“I think the city needs to streamline a process where we can get these entrepreneurs going and start new businesses in the city,” Woliver said. “There should always be an effort to recruit new businesses, but we don’t want to lose sight of our local business owners.”
On the West Gate development, Woliver said he doesn’t think Kingsport has enough affordable housing for its different demographics. He also said that Kingsport should make sure incentives are worthwhile and beneficial for the long run and that the homeless situation is a needs-based issue.
“Mental health is the No. 1 thing in the homeless community, then drug addiction and just being dealt a bad hand. I think we’re all working too far apart from one another. If we come together, work on a unified front and make a lot of effort, it would help,” Woliver said. “And we need to make sure people in the region are working towards a common goal so we’re not falling stagnant and not making progress.”