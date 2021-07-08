KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted the state equalized property tax rate during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Since this is a reappraisal year in Sullivan County, the state set a certified rate that aims to bring in the same amount of money as the old rate. On Tuesday, the BMA voted unanimously to adopt the certified rate of $1.8783 for every $100 of assessed value.
This is the lowest property tax rate in Kingsport since 1920 ($1.50) and the second-lowest in the city’s history, according to City Manager Chris McCartt.
In other business Tuesday night:
• Three incumbents and one new member of the BMA were sworn into office: Mayor Pat Shull (second term), Vice-Mayor Colette George (third term), Alderwoman Betsy Cooper (second term) and newly elected Alderman Paul Montgomery. The aldermen terms are for four years; the mayor’s term is for two. All four won their respective seats in the May 18 city election.
• The BMA unanimously reappointed George to serve as vice-mayor for another two years. This will be her second stint as vice-mayor.
• City leaders accepted $13,000 from the Tennessee Arts Commission to support various artistic projects in town, including murals, the sculpture walk, art classes and the iron pour. The grant requires a $7,000 match from Kingsport.
• Kingsport authorized the sale of a surplus Ford F-250 to PETWORKS Animal Services for $750.