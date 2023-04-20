KINGSPORT — There’s a reason some folks at Kingsport City Schools and others are wearing blue on Fridays in April: Child Abuse Awareness Month.
In 2022, the state of Tennessee had 70,350 reported cases of child abuse.
Of those, 3,867 were reported in Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties.
In addition, estimates are that one in seven children experience abuse that is not reported.
Abuse and neglect are serious public health concerns that have a long-term effect on not only children’s physical health but their mental health as well.
“Child abuse cases weigh heavy on my heart. Advocating for the children, who do not think they have a voice, should be our N o. 1 priority as a society. No child should have to live in fear,” Desteny Clemons, director of Healthy Kingsport, said in a news release.
The release said Healthy Kingsport is proud to be an advocate for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“We strive to bring awareness around this issue throughout our community in hopes it eliminates child abuse and neglect cases,” the release said.
To raise public awareness about child abuse and neglect, Healthy Kingsport asked community members to wear blue on Fridays in April.
Along with the Kingsport Times News, they were able to visit several schools throughout Kingsport: Palmer Early Learning Center, Ross N. Robinson Middle School, George Washington Elementary, Andrew Jackson Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and John Adams Elementary.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, home of Healthy Kingsport, also is participating.
“By promoting safety and awareness, we can help prevent abuse from happening and keep our children safe. Healthy Kingsport encourages you to join in these efforts. We are committed to providing support anyway that we can,” said Vanessa Bennett, operations and talent development director at the Kingsport Chamber.
“Saying children are our future may sound cliché, but the statement will always ring true,” the release said.
“We want them to thrive in safe environments to be able to be successful in their life’s journey. Sometimes we have to be a child’s voice. Will you choose to be that voice with us? If you see something, say something.”
