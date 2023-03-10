KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a 40-year-old man and his dog dead.
Police said they are looking for Jesse D. Carey, 28, of 2009 Green St. He faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death, failure to immediately report a motor vehicle collision, driving on a revoked license, and failure to exercise due care.
Stephen A. Jackson, 40, was killed in the incident.
Police said Jackson was walking his dog on a sidewalk adjacent to Ridgefields Road when a red 2002 Subaru Impreza sedan swerved and hit them around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
The driver fled the scene, authorities said.
Jackson was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
His body has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy.
The dog died at the scene, police said.
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was later located at a Church Hill residence, according to the release, and Carey was determined to be the driver.
Carey is a white male, who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who spots Carey or knows him is asked to call 423-246-9111 or if and emergency exists dial 911.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: