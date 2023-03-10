Local News Logo

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a 40-year-old man and his dog dead.

Police said they are looking for Jesse D. Carey, 28, of 2009 Green St. He faces charges of vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death, failure to immediately report a motor vehicle collision, driving on a revoked license, and failure to exercise due care.

