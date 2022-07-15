GRUNDY, Va. — Ryan Salyer, 53, of Kingsport expects to be in flood-ravaged Buchanan County for at least three weeks helping provide 300 meals a day through his work with Virginia Baptist Disaster Response.
Salyer said he arrived in Grundy, near the hard-hit Whitewood community, in the rural county on Thursday.
Heavy rains overnight on Tuesday washed away roads, downed trees, and damaged 100 homes, according to what Salyer had heard and then witnessed as he made his way to Grundy.
The Hurley area of Buchananan County suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in September, washing away homes and leaving one person dead, according to the Associated Press.
This week’s flooding was less severe but more widespread, Salyer said he’d been told as he was dispatched to the area with other volunteers under the direction of the American Red Cross.
Salyer said he’s worked four years with VBDR, worked three years prior to that with the Red Cross, and in all has 33 years’ experience in disaster response.
He’d been in Roanoke for a summer camp with the VBDR’s feeding unit (mobile kitchen) prior to being dispatched to Grundy after a one-night stop at home in Kingsport.
Salyer is leading the VBDR’s mass feeding project, which includes more than two dozen volunteers, he said Friday evening.
Volunteers are expected to come from across the state of Virginia, as well as from North Carolina and Ohio to help the relief effort in Buchanan County, Salyer said.
Their initial mission is to provide lunch and dinner daily for the next seven to 10 days, Salyer said, noting they have provisions to serve about 300 meals each day.
Salyer and other volunteers will prepare and package the food at the mobile feeding unit, and Red Cross volunteers will deliver the meals to those in need through the flood-damaged area and at what had been a shelter.
Salyer said the VBDR also provides assistance to residents in the long term after disasters, going in and helping clean flooded homes once waters recede and later even helping rebuild.
Salyer said he spent months helping Buchanan County residents after last year’s flood and he and the other volunteers are ready to stay as long as they are needed this time.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts and visited the area Friday, Salyer said.
In Whitewood, an unincorporated community with a population of about 500, mud left from the flooding was 1 to 2 feet deep in some places, according to the Associated Press. At least one bridge had collapsed, and one home appeared to have been pulled from its foundation and carried across the street.
Despite initial reports that more than 40 people were unaccounted for, authorities said only one injury was reported, and that was a snakebite, according to the Associated Press.