ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man was killed Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed into the rear end of a tractor trailer that was stopped at a red light in Rogersville.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Maxey stated in his report that around 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, Nicholas Key, 23, of Kingsport was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima south on Highway 11-W approaching the Park Boulevard intersection.
A 2020 Freightliner tractor driven by Gregory Noe, 59, of Russellville was stopped at the red light.
Maxey stated in his report that the Freightliner was pulling a trailer hauling a load of glass.
Key, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, failed to stop and collided into the trailer, where it came to rest under the trailer, Maxey stated in his report.
Key suffered fatal injuries. Noe wasn't injured.