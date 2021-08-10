KINGSPORT — A 58-year-old Kingsport man was ejected from his vehicle following a crash on the south side of town early Monday morning.
Edward Greene was driving his Jeep Wrangler southbound on South John B. Dennis Highway at approximately 6 a.m. Monday when he turned into the path of a Toyota 4Runner driven by 26-year-old Alexis Faxon of Kingsport, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Greene was attempting a left turn onto Kingsgate Crossing. Police say Greene was not wearing his seat belt at the time and was completely ejected from his vehicle. Faxon was wearing her seat belt, but she had to be extricated from her vehicle, the KPD reports.
Both Greene and Faxon were taken to a local hospital for treatment of suspected major injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the KPD’s Traffic Unit.