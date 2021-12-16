KINGSPORT — A 27-year-old Kingsport man died as a result of a railroad accident in Dauphin, Pennsylvania, last week.
Kolton Parker Helbert, 27, of Kingsport, was struck by a piece of railroad equipment on Wednesday, Dec. 8, said Tim Rushenberg, a spokesman with National Salvage and Services. Helbert was an employee with the company and was working on a Norfolk Southern Railway project in Pennsylvania.
“It’s the first time in the over-40-year history of National Salvage that we’ve had a death of an employee occur due to an accident,” Rushenberg told the Times News.
The National Transportation Safety Board is currently conducting an investigation. A preliminary report will be published in about a month, NTSB spokesperson Eric M. Weiss said in an email to the Times News. The full report, with a finding of probable cause, will take one to two years to complete.
Helbert graduated from Bassett High School in Bassett, Virginia, in 2012. He previously served as a police officer with the Martinsville City Police Department in Martinsville, Virginia, and attended Patrick Henry Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University. Helbert was a member of the praise and worship team at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport and worked for National Salvage and Services based in Bloomington, Indiana. He was pursuing his Master of Divinity degree from Liberty University.
“I know a lot of the guys in the rail department knew him well,” Rushenberg added. “He was a very beloved member of the company. He was well respected and did a very good job. He was a very good employee and was a model citizen. This hurts. They just loved the guy. He was a God-fearing, solid citizen.”
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Jan. 9, 2022, at 2 pm. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Virginia.