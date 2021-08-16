KINGSPORT – A 58-year-old Kingsport man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month.
Edward Greene was driving his Jeep Wrangler southbound on S. John B. Dennis Highway at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 9 when he turned into the path of a Toyota 4Runner driven by 26-year-old Alexis Faxon of Kingsport, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Greene was attempting a left turn onto Kingsgate Crossing. Police say Greene was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was completely ejected from his vehicle. Faxon was wearing her seatbelt, but had to be extricated from her vehicle, the KPD reports.
Both Greene and Faxon were transported to a local hospital for treatment of suspected major injuries.
Greene succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday afternoon, according to a Monday press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the KPD’s Traffic Unit.