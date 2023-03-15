Cody Christian

A Kingsport man who fled law enforcement at an East Stone Drive restaurant and days later tried to evade them on a bicycle has been indicted and charged with assaulting TBI agents.

Cody Christian was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday from federal custody to await trial, according to a TBI press release.

