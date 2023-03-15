A Kingsport man who fled law enforcement at an East Stone Drive restaurant and days later tried to evade them on a bicycle has been indicted and charged with assaulting TBI agents.
Cody Christian was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday from federal custody to await trial, according to a TBI press release.
He faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
Christian was involved in an officer-related shooting on April 26, 2022 that occurred at Cook-Out.
TBI agents investigated the shooting and, according to the release, found that TBI agents with the Drug Investigation Division and FBI special agents were working alongside each other to apprehend Christian.
Christian was facing several federal charges including Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TBI agents spotted Christian in the parking lot at the restaurant and tried to arrest him.
Christian then drove at the officers, which resulted in an agent firing at him, the release said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Four days later, Kingsport police located Christian on Lynn Garden Drive and apprehended him as he tried to escape on a bicycle.
Christian could face additional charges stemming from an incident in Johnson City. Before his encounter with TBI agents, he had been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station on Boones Creek Road. He had a court date set in Washington County General Sessions Court on March 29, but never showed up.