KINGSPORT — City officials said they expect this fiscal year’s budget to be 2.4% higher than last year’s budget.
But even with revenue going up, there is still caution.
“Revenues have exceeded expectations,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “Is this the new normal? Is this something that eventually will flatten out? I don’t think any of us really knows.”
City staff briefed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday during a daylong strategy meeting about the budget and other items.
City Finance Director John Morris told the board that numbers for various revenue sources have been good, especially sales tax, which is expected to increase by more than 10% this year.
Property tax collections are also 4.7% higher than last year.
But there are also challenges the city will face in the coming year as it tries to shore up personnel and conduct capital improvement projects to upgrade facilities.
“We have a lot of needs from a capital standpoint,” McCartt said. “We’re going to be talking about those a lot over the next two, three, four months. And we’re going to be asking you guys to make some critical decisions.”
McCartt said in the coming months city staff will give the BMA more information on finances, so they are managing debt and debt isn’t managing them.
Members of the BMA heard Monday about options to help fund more than $38 million in capital improvement projects. Those include fixing the dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School, building a new Fire Station No. 2 and renovating the Kingsport Public Library.
There are also plans in the works to overhaul the city’s pay plan.
Morris agreed with McCartt that there are challenges ahead on the budget.
“It’s still kind of cloudy,” he said. “There’s still a few things we have to wrap our head around.”
Morris told the BMA that personnel will be the top priority and the debt second.
Department requests are more than $102 million at this point, but it will be trimmed to around $92 million in the coming months as the board meets to go over the budget in May and approve it by June. The end of the fiscal year is June 30.
Morris said most of the requests are for more positions or new vehicles. Some of the requests won’t be filled right away and will have to be looked at next year, he said.
“We’ll always get it done,” Morris said. “It just doesn’t happen as fast as we want to.”
