The city of Kingsport is looking at a 9% increase to its 2023-24 fiscal year budget for workforce funding, even as it finds itself with a $3.4 million shortfall.
But city officials said spending an additional $3.6 million is worth it in order to be competitive in the current job market.
“We are looking at another 9% increase to the overall budget and that is not just base salary,” Tyra Copas, human resources director or the city of Kingsport, said Monday in a budget hearing. “That’s total personnel compensation, so that’s base salary, benefits, total personnel budget.”
The city spent $3.6 million last year implementing two phases of a workforce salary overhaul. It could spend an additional $3.6 million next fiscal year to implement the third and final phase.
The first phase consisted of reclassification of entry-level and “hard to fill” jobs and also an across-the-board 5% cost of living increase, combined with a step increase.
The third phase will consist of a pay-scale redesign.
The city also changed its retirement plan last year back to the state retirement plan in order to be more competitive.
“This shows you how competitive the market is,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The increase comes as the city finds itself in a budget shortfall due to a property tax reappraisal adjustment this year. City officials, though, have a plan of action to make up that lost revenue.
During a budget hearing Monday with the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, there was no talk of raising property taxes.
Vice Mayor Colette George, though, said she feared for the future.
She pointed out how the city went up 9% last year to help with workforce development.
“We can’t afford to go up 9% per year,” she said. “We can’t afford it. Are we going to have to look at different options next year? It kind of makes me nervous we had to go up 9% two years in a row.”
She said she feels strongly that the board wants to take care of the city’s workforce. She said taxpayers can’t continue to be burdened either. She said if the trend continues it could mean cuts to services.
“In the path going forward, something’s got to give,” she said.
McCartt said he knew George was asking the question, “What is the ceiling?”
“Everyone’s trying to figure that out,” he said. “I don’t know. I really don’t. That’s why you’re seeing us looking at pay, benefits and culture.”
Copas said there will be multiple changes to be made during the third phase.
Those include:
Streamlining to three pay grades.
Making step increases consistent – first through sixth steps will see a 3.3% increase each step and seven through 20 steps will receive a 1.5% increase each step
Changing job titles to create less confusion, an example would be a communications specialist for 911 would change to an emergency dispatch specialist.
Copas said there has been a lot of rumors circulating about pay and benefit increases and she wanted to put that to rest.
“Everyone’s going to get an increase moving forward,” she said. “This is a big message to them that everyone’s going to get an increase.”