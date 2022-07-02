Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade.
People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport.
The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was held by the Kingsport Chamber Area of Commerce and presented by Tele-Optics, Inc.
As the parade started, just a little past 10 a.m., thousands gathered on the sidewalks, many dressed in red, white and blue.
The parade grand marshal was Karen Redman, director of first impressions for the Kingsport Chamber.
The parade also saw Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen walking along the parade.
The Dobyns-Bennet High School and West Ridge High School bands also performed at the event. There were also floats dressed in red, white and blue, and plenty of participants handing out candy to children on the side of the road waving American flags.
The parade kicked off a day of festivities, which also included a car show downtown, a concert by 38-Special and Kingsport’s largest fireworks show ever.