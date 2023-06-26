BLOUNTVILLE — The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is facing a shortfall of almost $26,000 in the 2023-2024 fiscal year Sullivan County budget, but one county commissioner said the funding should be restored in time for second reading.

“I think it was just a mistake,” Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner, who also serves on the board of directors for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, said. “I don’t think it was intentional.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you