Search and rescue personnel prepare to launch a Kingsport Lifesaving Crew boat on the Holston Feb. 21 as authorities attempt to locate the body of a person who fell into the river near Weber City on Feb. 18.
Contributed photo
Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport
BLOUNTVILLE — The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is facing a shortfall of almost $26,000 in the 2023-2024 fiscal year Sullivan County budget, but one county commissioner said the funding should be restored in time for second reading.
“I think it was just a mistake,” Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner, who also serves on the board of directors for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, said. “I don’t think it was intentional.”
The 2023-2024 fiscal year budget for Sullivan County will be voted on this Thursday in a special-called meeting. A draft of the budget, handed out almost two weeks ago, included line items for funding to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew.
Sullivan County Commissioner Hunter Locke pointed out that there appeared to be less funding for the lifesaving crew than originally promised.
He said the commission had agreed to give the emergency squad $270,000. Instead, the county appropriated $244,279 for next year, which is less than the $251,279 given to the Lifesaving Crew this fiscal year.
Sullivan County finance officials could not be reached for comment Monday.
Roger Marshall, president of the board of directors for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, said he had not heard by Monday if the funding had been restored.
“Nothing at all yet,” he said.
He said the funding from the county is a large part of the nonprofit organization’s budget, especially since it is volunteer.
“We live completely on grants, donations and anything else we can get money on,” Marshall said.
Marshall said he believed most of the request for the funding increase has come from new rules calling for drivers of the crew’s trauma trucks to be certified. That led to a rise in costs.
“That’s expensive,” Marshall said.
The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew has a 75-year history in Sullivan County.
It was the first rescue squad formed in Tennessee, and it responded to its first emergency on Oct. 18, 1947. The organization is not like a traditional ambulance service, in that it does not transport patients.
It’s a first responder that answers calls of cardiac arrest, major trauma, vehicle accidents, structural collapse, swift water rescue and other rapid response incidents. Rescuers respond to calls throughout Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County and have been known to respond everywhere from Knoxville to Roanoke.
Recently, the lifesaving crew was called to the scene of an asphalt worker who had fallen into a tar pit. Rescue quad members were able to pull the person out. The lifesaving crew has also been involved in incidents such as a recent search on the Holston River for a woman who went missing in Virginia and believed to have fallen into the North Fork of the river.
The organization is made up of doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers from throughout the region.
Marshall said because of all the roles the lifesaving crew plays, it’s important to be funded.
“The budgets we make with the county, we are basically providing services to the county,” he said.
Gardner he said the budget should be corrected by Thursday. He said the County Commission had previously approved the $270,000 expenditure and would not “short” the lifesaving crew.