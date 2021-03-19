KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is taking a high-tech approach to fundraising.
The organization last month placed QR codes on all of its rescue vehicles: trucks and trailers, boats and ATVs. The codes can be found on both sides of the vehicle, the front and back.
The move was done to make it a little easier for folks to support the organization, said Hunter Locke, a rescue tech. Simply scan one of the QR codes with your smartphone, and you can donate directly to the KLSC.
“The reason we came up with QR codes is for fuel costs, and we didn’t want to be a burden on the taxpayers by coming back to the (Sullivan County) Commission and Kingsport,” said Locke. “The cost of everything is going up and every little thing will help us. If 10,000 people give us $10 each, that’s a lot of money and it’ll go a long way with us.”
Locke, who is also a member of the Sullivan County Commission, has been with the KLSC since 2006 and has gone through many annual fundraising drives. The KLSC is funded in part by Sullivan County and Kingsport with the remainder of its budget coming from community donations.
However, when the pandemic hit last year, the organization decided not to do its annual solicitation by mail.
“Every year we mail out 35,000 to 40,000 envelopes with a pamphlet on who we are and the services we provide. When COVID hit, we opted out because we didn’t want to put a burden on the residents we serve,” Locke said. “(The QR codes) can be out there each and every day. If someone wants to give to us, they can do the code, donate some money and it goes directly to our bank account.”
You can take a picture of the QR code at a red light, at a gas station or even at the scene of an accident to which the KLSC has responded.
“More than likely you’ll see the code and say, ‘They do a damn good job. I’m going to give them $10,' ” Locke said.
The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is not like a traditional ambulance service in that it does not transport patients. It’s a first responder that answers calls of cardiac arrest, major trauma, vehicle accidents, swift water rescue and other rapid response incidents. Rescuers respond to calls throughout Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County and have been known to respond everywhere in between from Knoxville to Roanoke.
Much of the organization's $8 million worth of equipment is specialized and expensive and wears out faster than normal equipment due to the stress it endures during rescue operations. Every few years, items have to be replaced and refurbished, and that’s expensive.
Tony Rutledge, deputy chief of operations at the KLSC, said the organization is trying to reinvent fundraising and embrace new technology.
“Usually, we did the mail-out and we just don’t think they’re real productive anymore,” Rutledge said. “We hope it’s a good route to take and we think we’ll reach more people who will hopefully react to it and donate that way.”