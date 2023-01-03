Kingsport Public Library

The Kingsport Public Library will be hosting a Noonday Countdown Celebration on Saturday.

 Contributed

The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release.

The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.