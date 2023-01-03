featured Kingsport library hosting Comfy Crafts through January From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jan 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kingsport Public Library will be hosting a Noonday Countdown Celebration on Saturday. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingsport Public Library will be holding "Comfy Crafts" every Thursday through December, according to a city press release.The first Comfy Craft session will be noon Thursday in the library's auditorium. Participants will make a crochet critter, the release said.Patterns and guidance will be provided, and some crochet experience is preferred. “It gets dark early in January, so it’s the perfect time to make something comfy,” Chris Markley, Kingsport library manager, said.Future Thursdays will provide opportunities to learn cross stitch, arm knitting, and nail binding. All the Comfy Craft sessions are free with supplies provided until they run out.For more information about events at the library, please visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call 423-229-9489.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Craft Press Release Craftwork Libraries Journalism Chris Markley Guidance Critter Experience Session Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR