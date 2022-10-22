A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
“Hopefully, sometime this spring we’ll be able to put this project out to bid,” he said.
The BMA voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to pay $264,400 to Cain Rash West Architects of Kingsport to develop construction documents.
The renovations at the library will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds and the total cost of the project is estimated to be about $5.3 million.
“There’s been an outpour from the citizens on really moving this project forward,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
The library lies in a former U.S. Post Office building, which was built in 1931. The library moved into the facility in 1961, and the last time there were renovations conducted was in 1993.
Library officials have said there is a list of problems with the 90-year- old facility. It has an elevator that is constantly breaking down, the front door is heavy and is hard for some patrons to open and there are space issues within the children’s library.
Beyond that, it has also not modernized to keep up with new trends of other public libraries that have become more digitalized and community gathering places.
Board members said Tuesday they think the renovations will help fix that.
“We think of the library of our day,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said. “What you’re going to witness is modernization and an exciting place.”
The funding comes from a second round of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The board divvied up the first round of funds last November and started looking at the second round in early spring.
Board members said they wanted the second round to go to a “transformational” project. They first looked at 10 different projects before whittling those down to five. Board members decided almost two weeks ago to throw their support behind the library.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said he’s looking forward to the final product.
“We have childhood memories of the library and it is a warm, inviting place,” he said. “We’re counting on the renovation to be an improvement but still maintain the ambiance.”