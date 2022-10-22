Kingsport Library 3

Books sit at the Kingsport Public Library.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER — chightower@timesnews.net

A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing.

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.

