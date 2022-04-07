It's time to take on a librarian.
From now until the end of the month, the staff at the Kingsport Public Library is challenging the community to read more minutes in the month of April than they do, city officials said.
“During the Winter Reading Challenge the library staff read 411 hours. In April, we’re challenging you to try and read more than we do,” said Library Manager Chris Markley. “Librarians love to read, so you’ve got your work cut out for you if you want to beat us.”
It’s easy to participate in the challenge.
Simply register each family member and log your reading minutes at kingsportlibrary.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack mobile app.
The more you read, the greater the chance the community will read more than the librarians.
Do you accept the challenge?
If so, and you have any questions or need help getting started, feel free to contact the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.