Kingsport city leaders said Tuesday they would support an increase of the hotel/motel tax, as long as it does not go above 1%.
Frank Lett, president of Visit Kingsport, sent Sullivan County Commissioners a letter Tuesday, asking them that if an additional hotel/motel tax is levied it would not be raised more than 1%.
“An additional lodging tax could put Kingsport at a competitive disadvantage,” Lett said. “We encourage the commission to approve the 4% lodging tax in the unincorporated portion of the county and up to 1% within the city of Kingsport.”
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt also release a statement.
“We understand and appreciate Sullivan County’s desire to improve its tourism efforts and we’re always willing to work with the county in attracting visitors to our region,” McCartt said. “At the same time, we believe a significant increase to the hotel/motel tax could put the city of Kingsport and Sullivan County at a competitive disadvantage. As a result, the City of Kingsport is willing to support the counties desire to impose no more than a 1% occupancy tax within the corporate boundaries of Kingsport”.
The Sullivan County Commission started talks a month ago about levying a hotel/motel tax countywide, a tax the county has not levied previously. County leaders said the tax would help with the county’s own tourism efforts and also maintain county historical sites. All dollars, by state law, are supposed to be earmarked for local tourism efforts.
The county commission, by law, can levy up to a 4% tax hike, in addition to what city’s already levy. Kingsport currently has a 7% hotel/motel tax.
Kingsport city leaders said that adding 4% on top of the city’s 7% tax rate would put them at a competitive disadvantage across the region and the Southeast.
County Commissioners worked out a compromise last week, which was presented at the commission’s work session. The compromise would be that the unincorporated areas would be levied at 4%, Kingsport at 1% and Bristol at 3%.
Commissioner Zane Vanover, the bill’s sponsor, said he believed that would generate enough revenue to help proceed with the county’s tourism efforts.
Lett wrote in the letter to commissioners that Sullivan County tourism sees more than $300 million in spending annually.
“A crucial piece of our strategy is to attract state associations, national and international conferences and sporting events to the Medowview Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center,” Lett wrote.
He said the building of the conference center by the city in the early 90s has led to building a reputation has put Kingsport and Meadowview at a “competitive advantage throughout the state, nation and around the world.”
McCartt agreed, saying Kingsport has historically supported tourism efforts.
“The City of Kingsport, like many cities within our region, relies heavily on tourism to support our local economy,” he said. “Investments in our sports facilities, Bays Mountain Park, and the Meadowview Convention center are just a few examples of efforts taken to support tourism.”
McCartt said the city and the county still must make sure that they toe the line on what is an appropriate level of taxation.
“Recognizing that we are in a competitive market to attract visitors we must always walk a delicate line between generating the revenue to support our tourism investments while at the same time providing competitive rates in order to make Kingsport a desirable area to visit,” McCartt said.