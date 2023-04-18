KINGSPORT — City leaders said Monday they would be asking the Tennessee attorney general questions concerning the legality of Sullivan County imposing an additional 4% hotel/motel tax on top of the one already imposed.
They also said adding an additional fee on their existing hotel/motel tax would risk the city’s competitive edge over other similar sized and larger towns.
“I think, yes, it does put us at a competitive disadvantage,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “Once you reduce the amount of tourism here, you’ll also reduce the sales tax. They share the sales tax that helps their schools. They aren’t just hurting Kingsport. They’re hurting themselves.”
The Sullivan County Commission discussed last week the possibility of approving a 4% hotel/motel tax hike. Kingsport already has a 7% hotel/motel tax fee, so if passed, the tax would go to 11%.
The tax would also affect Bristol, Tennessee, driving its hotel/motel tax from 5% to 9%.
The commission is set to hear the proposal for first reading on Thursday and vote on the measure next month.
The hotel/motel tax can only be used for tourism-related projects, and commissioners said last week the money could possibly be used to help repair and restore historic structures in Blountville, while also promoting the county.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard Monday during its regularly scheduled work session from officials with Visit Kingsport and the Marriott MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
Ramona Jackson, general manager for MeadowView, said the largest sector of tourism that could be affected would be religious groups and sports organizations. She said sports organizations can easily find other accommodations at lower rates, while religious groups want to try to save as much money as possible.
“They want to know what their bottom dollar would be,” she said.
Frank Lett, executive director of Visit Kingsport, said without a doubt that Kingsport risks losing some amount of competitive advantage with the proposed 4% tax hike.
The tax hike would mean a higher rate than cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina, Charleston, West Virginia, and Lexington, Kentucky.
But, on a smaller level, the tax hike would make Kingsport’s hotel/motel tax higher than Johnson City, which is at 7%.
“We just made it more attractive to stay in Johnson City if we have an event over here,” Shull said.
Vice Mayor Colette George asked if there were any hotels outside either Kingsport or Bristol city limits. She was told “no.”
“So they would tax the two cities that lie in the county,” she said.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said he planned to speak with County Mayor Richard Venable and see what options the county may have. He said he understood that it was first reading on Thursday and the actual vote would be a month away.
“Hopefully, that buys us some more time to have these conversations,” McCartt said.