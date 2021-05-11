KINGSPORT — Kingsport continues to take a conservative approach with its finances, with city officials saying that next year’s budget aims to bring revenue projections closer to pre-pandemic levels.
This message was one of the main takeaways during a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday afternoon. The BMA is meeting twice this week to review the 2022 fiscal year budget, which begins July 1.
The budget is the guiding financial document for the city and is made up of many parts — the general fund (main operating fund for the city), water and sewer systems, the school fund and several smaller funds for things like solid waste, the aquatic center and MeadowView.
The BMA has to vote to approve the budget on two readings, which is typically done in June.
BUDGET OVERVIEW
City Manager Chris McCartt presented on Monday a balanced budget with no property tax increase and a general fund standing at $83.5 million. Under the proposed budget, recycling continues to be paused, funding is restored to many partner agencies and there is no change to the maintenance of effort for Kingsport City Schools.
“We feel fairly comfortable with the budget,” McCartt said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but there is some normalcy compared to where we were last year.”
There is no increase in the number of full-time employees in the 2022 budget, with 8 positions being held open. The proposed budget includes a 5% health insurance increase, a 2% pay increase for all employees and a 5% pay increase for entry level positions.
“We need to get more competitive with our pay. The ability to attract and retain employees in these entry level positions has been difficult,” McCartt said.
Kingsport’s total budget is roughly $215 million, with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for nearly 34% of the tax base.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
According to the proposed budget, Kingsport’s rainy day fund will be $16.5 million next year. Earlier this year, the city was able to return $1.6 million to the fund — the amount taken out last year to balance the budget.
Kingsport will see nearly $10 million in debt service payments roll off in 2022 with total debt being $211.5 million.
Water and sewer rates are going up 5% for all customers — whether you’re inside the city or outside.
Kingsport will spend $2.9 million in cash on resurfacing work in 2022, which is the largest amount of cash spent on such work, McCartt said.
Last year in order to balance the budget, Kingsport cut and reduced money given to special programs, like the Downtown Kingsport Association, the Kingsport Theatre Guild and Keep Kingsport Beautiful. In the 2022 budget, much of these cuts were restored.
CAPITAL PROJECTS
According to the proposed budget, Kingsport is looking to issue $10.9 million in general fund bonds next year with the money going towards such projects as the renovation of North High School ($6 million), roof replacement for MeadowView ($900,000), new amphitheater at Bays Mountain Park ($950,000) and construction of a pump track/bike park at Brickyard Park ($1.4 million).
Many different projects and purchases were deferred last year due to the pandemic. In the upcoming budget, $3.3 million in cash is going to restore these projects, including:
• Sullivan Street resurfacing: $500,000
• Nature Center balcony rehab at Bays Mountain Park: $125,000
• Paving, landscaping and fencing at Allandale Mansion: $285,000
• Senior Center improvements: $225,000
• Radio replacement for public works: $250,000
Kingsport will receive $10.5 million in American Recovery Plan funds with the first round coming as soon as this week and the rest by May 2022. City officials are planning to use those funds to offset revenue losses from last year and cover expenses incurred for COVID testing.
Officials with Kingsport City Schools will present their proposed 2022 budget to the BMA on Thursday.